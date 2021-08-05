New West Monroe Sports Complex secures $6M from CVB

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The News Star reports, the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau has promised up to $6 million to West Monroe Mayor Mitchell’s project to build and indoor sports arena as a tourism attraction.

The entire project is said to be around $19 million. Mayor Mitchell pitched the idea of the project back in 2020. Her idea was to provide an indoor sports arena or indoor track to host sporting events like basketball and volleyball.

The city did a feasibility study, hired an architect, and was approved for a plan to borrow up to $17 million. So, when you add the $6 million from the CVB, the city will have up to $23 million to spend on the project; but Mitchell says the expected cost is around $18.8 million.

As far as location, Mitchell is looking to build the new arena near the Ike Hamilton Expo, between Interstate 20 and the Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn.

The new facility is expected to be between 80,000 to 100,000 square feet with the capacity to hold eight volleyball courts.

“It’s adding a whole other variety of sports tourism options with the indoor sports complex. It will affect the entire region”, said Mayor Mitchell.