UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Quorum Court met briefly on Friday, October 28, 2022, to appoint a new Treasurer who will serve the county for the rest of the year. Before voting on and swearing in the new Treasurer, Justices of the Peace first had to declare a vacancy in office.

Up until October 26, 2022, the position was held by Lexie Kelley, who was appointed to the job on May 26, 2022. Kelley lost a bid that same month to permanently take on the job.

During her 5 months in the position, Kelley lodged several complaints about the job and claimed she was “never respected as the appointed Treasurer”.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Misti Conley was said to be appointed the position. Her appointment was unanimously approved by the Justices of the Peace. On Friday, Conley took her oath of office.