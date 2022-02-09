MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD)–The new MJ Foster Promise program will provide financial assistance to residents attempting to attend college vice chancellor Wendi Tostenson says students will benefit from additional funding.



Wendi Tostenson, “The recipients that are eligible, they can receive additional funding that had not been in place.”



The MJ Foster Promise program is a ten-million-dollar state fund that will provide financial support for students to earn credentials in high demand job industries. Students must meet the program’s eligibility requirements in order to receive funding. Louisiana delta community college vice chancellor of education and student services Wendi Tostenson says she encourages students to apply as soon as possible.



Wendi Tostentson, “The funding resources are first come first serve. they’ll be eligible July one. I encourage students to apply and then apply to Louisiana Delta Community College so we can get them enrolled A-S-A-P and the funds don’t run out.”

Applications for the program will open in March.