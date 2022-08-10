WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Plans for the new Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter have been put on hold as the parish may choose to locate a larger site to ensure future expansion.

SOS (Save Our Shelter) pets of Ouachita Parish broke ground on a new shelter on privately donated land on Frost Commercial Drive in west Monroe in 2021, but nothing has been done at the site since the ceremony. The organization launched in 2017 and by June of 2021 the non-profit raised $1.2 million dollars from private donations.

Our fundraising efforts since groundbreaking have been hampered. Covid hurt our efforts, and it also resulted in an extreme increase in the cost of building materials. Also, we did not receive expected capital outlay from the state as highly anticipated. Joan Hampton, Founder/President, Save Our Shelter Pets (SOS).

The parish is currently looking at several locations in Ouachita Parish but wherever the compound is built, the Ouachita Parish police Jury is set to take over the operations at the new shelter.

We are a small, all-volunteer group with no paid staff. We have put in countless hours and many of our own personal funds to achieve this dream of building a modern new shelter for our animals. We are thrilled that it is about to finally become a reality. Joan Hampton, Founder/President, Save Our Shelter Pets (SOS).

According to Hampton construction on the new shelter will actively begin next spring.