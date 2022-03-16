NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 15, 2022, members of the New Orleans music community held a benefit concert at a local bar to raise funds to help Ukrainian war refugees.

The New Orleans music community wanted to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and heed the call for help.

The event was held at the DBA bar located on Frenchman Street.

Many locals and tourists lined up outside the bar in support of the event.

Many were excited to see the local artists perform, along with helping the Ukrainian crisis.

Justin Dean, from Vermont, said when he heard about the event he had to support it.

“So when I heard Tuba Skinny would be playing here I was super stoked and we made a priority here to come through the show, I fully support the situation and want everyone to get out safe and I want the tension to boil over I hope everything can work out oka for everyone.”

The musical lineup for the benefit concert featured not only Tuba Skinny, Panorama Brass Band, Blato Zlato, Trendafilka, and Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra performed at the event.

The General Manager of DBA, Lara Desmond who helped organize the event said she feels so grateful that the community came together for such a good cause.

“It ignited this amazing energy from so many people, we have 5 bands performing tonight and artists involved we have a local brewery, a local distillery, cat head distiller sponsored the event and everyone coming together in the worldwide community to help people who are suffering and help people in need,” said Desmond.

Along with the music and drinks sponsored by Urban South and Cathead Vodka, hand-printed posters, t-shirts, and buttons were created to support the cause.

Desmond said the event was a success, over $25,000 dollars was raised, and t-shirts were sold out.

Since the t-shirts were in high demand, DBA is ordering more in the coming days.

Anyone who would like to buy buttons can purchase them inside the store to pick up.

100% of the door and event merch is going to refugee aid and defense support.