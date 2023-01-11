All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult communicating with what he believed to be a child online. According to investigators, the suspect engaged in a lewd conversation, transmitted multiple sexually explicit photos of himself, and solicited the same in return during the conversation.

Authorities identified the suspect as 33-year-old James B. Card of New Orleans, La. Deputies learned that Card was wanted by two separate agencies in North Carolina for several counts of Exploitation of a Child and transmitting child pornography to a minor.

Card was discovered to be residing in New Orleans and detectives made contact with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit in that area. Card was arrested on January 10, 2023, and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.