New Orleans Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters run aground in Hopedale

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Atallah, a rescue swimmer assigned to Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, rescues three boaters near Port Sulfur, Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2022. The boaters ran agaround due to mechanical issues but were safeely transported to Hopedale Marina in Hopedale, Louisiana in stable condition.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard continued a busy weekend, which included the rescue of an 86-year-old kayaker near Slidell, with the hoisting of three boaters near Hopedale, La.

According to the Coast Guard report, NOLA watchstanders were notified of an 18-foot flat bottom boat that ran aground due to sudden changes in water depth with three people aboard.

The sector coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew safely hoisted the boaters and transported them to the Hopedale Marina.

The boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.

“Mariners are advised to use caution and stay alert as winter weather systems can cause drastic changes in water levels,” said Cmdr. Roberto Trevino, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to the Sector New Orleans Command Center.