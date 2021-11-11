New Orleans Boy Scout saves 2 lives, now he’s an American hero

Top Stories

Just another day on the beach for Bryce Corcoran, and then . . .

by: with photojournalist Justin Abshire,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In school at Holy Cross, he’s a junior.

He’s seventeen.

He’s Bryce Corcoran.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says he’s a Boy Scout, an Eagle Scout, and now, a hero.

On a Florida family vacation last summer, Bryce heard somebody screaming from the water.

A couple of somebodies.

The people in the water were drowning.

Until Bryce jumped in to save one.

Then, another one.

He saved their lives.

And for that heroic act, Bryce Corcoran was awarded the Boy Scout National Heroism Award.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories