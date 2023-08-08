WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana is currently ranked 50th in the country in financial literacy. Representative Nicholas Muscarello jr. from district 86 who proposed the act says the state needs to start making calculated risks in order to improve the quality of education for students in Louisiana.

About two years ago I was reading an article on CNBC about how students in general are financially illiterate. So, I reached out to an individual who runs a non-profit and I asked him to help me make this happen in Louisiana. Representative Nicholas Muscarello jr., District 86.

The financial literacy course will be a requirement for all 11th and 12th graders in all schools across Louisiana and must be completed in order to graduate. Representative Muscarello breaks down what a financial literacy course will look like.

Were actually considered the gold standard, our program it’s a one-year financial literacy course and it’s going to be in the 11th or 12th grade and you will be required to take it. It will be more of a situation where we will recruit people like financial advisors, bankers and local community leaders who can come in and give a hands-on approach of how this results in everyday life scenarios. Representative Nicholas Muscarello jr., District 86.

Louisiana is the 22nd state in the United States to require high school students to take finance classes in order to graduate.



