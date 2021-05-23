New Flying Heart Brewing & Pub in West Monroe ready to staff up

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)– Flying Heart Brewing & Pub is getting ready to open its doors in West Monroe, and says they are ready to fill the staff with servers, bartenders, line cooks, bussers, hosts, etc..

According to the brewpub, open interviews will be available on Wednesday, May 26 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M at Hamilton House Inn in Historic Downtown West Monroe. Ages 16 and up are welcome to attend and apply for open positions.

The flyer states, “No experience necessary. We’re looking for fun, enthusiastic, hard working people to join our family!”.

Interested applicants can attend the open interview hiring event on May 26 or email me directly at rena@flyingheartbrewing.com