New dorms for Louisiana Tech students

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)—School isn’t in session, but Louisiana Tech dorms are set to receive a makeover. Construction has started on a set of dorms, but will they be ready for next school year?

Demolition for the Mitchell, Cottingham, and Richardson residence halls at Louisiana Tech has begun. The University is set to open a newly renovated Richardson and Cottingham dorm in the Fall of 2021 and a new Mitchell dorm in the Fall of 2022. Although the dorms are still under construction Louisiana Tech’s Executive Communications Director Tonya Oaks Smith says that students are very eager to move in.

Tonya Oaks Smith Executive Director University Communications Louisiana Tech University “We have students who have claimed rooms in both Richardson and Cottingham, so they are scheduled to be open this fall. We’re on the quarter system so that gives us a little bit more time in the semester so we will be starting school the week of Labor Day, so we will open the weekend before that for move in”



The new dorms are available for both upper classmen and freshmen.