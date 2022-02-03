MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to send our congrats to the Neville Varsity Speech and Debate Team for winning 6 plaques at the Teurling Catholic High’s Rebel Classic. We like to highlight the following team members and their accomplishments during the event:

Aria Kramer and Marcus Powell made it to the finals in Junior Oral Presentation

Linden Justus made it to the finals for Impromptu Speaking

Winter Campbell made it to the finals in Senior OI

BreElle Mitchell placed first in Impromptu Speaking and third in HI

Alayna Chadwick placed second in HI

Monica Torres placed second in Junior OI

Perkayla Woods and Sophia Bonin placed second in Public Forum Debate

Once again, congratulations to the Neville Varsity Speech and Debate Team!