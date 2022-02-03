MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to send our congrats to the Neville Varsity Speech and Debate Team for winning 6 plaques at the Teurling Catholic High’s Rebel Classic. We like to highlight the following team members and their accomplishments during the event:
- Aria Kramer and Marcus Powell made it to the finals in Junior Oral Presentation
- Linden Justus made it to the finals for Impromptu Speaking
- Winter Campbell made it to the finals in Senior OI
- BreElle Mitchell placed first in Impromptu Speaking and third in HI
- Alayna Chadwick placed second in HI
- Monica Torres placed second in Junior OI
- Perkayla Woods and Sophia Bonin placed second in Public Forum Debate
Once again, congratulations to the Neville Varsity Speech and Debate Team!