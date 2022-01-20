Neville Tigers Basketball escapes Rayville Hornets by one point (56-55) in Thursday Night Contest

RAYVILLE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Neville Tigers and Rayville Hornets Boys Basketball finally met on the court Thursday evening (Jan 19th 2022) as their game was reschedule due to Rayville closing down the school temporarily due to covid-19 surges.

Rayville had the lead majority of the game until the 3rd quarter where Neville Tigers came behind and tie the game 48-48.

In the 4th Quarter Hornets and Tigers stayed close until Neville gained the lead and held on to win by one in 56-55 the final.

Next game for Rayville will be Friday January 21st at Delhi Charter tip off is set at 7pm and for Neville their next game will be at home as they welcome Bastrop high school as they continue their District play.

Final Scores of the Game:

Neville Tigers: 55

Rayville Hornets: 56