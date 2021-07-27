Neville Junior High gets new principal-Ashley Ellis

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The first day of school is just around the corner and the students at Neville Junior High will have a new principal when they return to school, Ashley Ellis.

The News Star reports, Ellis assumes the job after serving as assistant principal at Neville High School for the past four years and the District 5 representative and secretary-treasurer for the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and certainly something I’ve been looking forward to,” Ellis said. She says she is hopeful that she will quickly be able to get to know her new colleagues and learn how she can make them the best.

“Ultimately, my goal would be to support the staff and do everything I can to make them as successful as possible, create an environment that they enjoy working in, and also an environment obviously that our students enjoy and can thrive in,” Ellis said.

For the past twenty years, Ellis has worked as an educator in Northeast Louisiana and has held various positions such as the accountability coordinator for the Lincoln Parish School Board, and the community engagement director for West Platte School District. She has taught elementary, junior high and high school.

In 2012, Ellis was honored as the Middle School Teacher of the Year for the Northeast Region.

“Most of my career has been in junior high, and so I think this just brings me full circle back to a place that I know is really a sweet spot and a place that I feel like I thrive in here,” Ellis said. “I really think that junior high is a special place — and a lot of people may find it challenging — but I just really think so much can be accomplished at that season in life for kids. I’m just excited to get to go back to that age group and work with those students and the teachers at Neville Junior High.” Ashley Ellis

Ellis is the wife to Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis.