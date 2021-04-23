UPDATE: Neville High School no longer on lockdown

UPDATE: According to Monroe Police Department, Neville High School is no longer on lockdown. The school was placed on lockdown this morning after receiving a threat via internet of a possible shooting.

Monroe Police have cleared the school of any threats. However, the investigation on the threat is ongoing. Several Monroe Police officers will remain in the area as a precaution.

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Neville High School is currently on lockdown. This is just a precaution.

According to the Monroe Police Department, a student made a threat to “shoot-up” the school. At this time both student and parent are being interviewed by the police.

There was not a shooting at the school. We will bring you more details as this story develops.