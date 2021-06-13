Netanyahu’s out as Prime Minister after new coalition approved

JERUSALEM (KTVE/KARD) — After a political crisis that sparked four elections within two years and 12 years in office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sent into the opposition after a new coalition government was approved by Israel’s parliament on Sunday.

The head of a small ultranationalist party, Naftali Bennett, was sworn in as prime minister after a 60-59 vote in parliament.

Netanyahu remains the head of the largest party in parliament, and is expected to oppose the new government. If one faction bolts, it could risk a collapse, giving him a chance to return to power.

