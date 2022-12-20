WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana announced the winners of the 2022 Christmas Cheer Jingle Drive. The following schools below are this year’s winners:

1st: Neville High School – $3.39 raised per student

2nd: Briarfield Academy – $1.92 raised per student

3rd: West Ridge Middle – $1.37 raised per student

The total raised for this year was almost $7,266.68. The Food Bank’s Christmas Cheer school food drive involves local schools supporting the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana during the holiday season.