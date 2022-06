WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, Ouachita Parish is experiencing power outages. As of now, approximately 4,880 outages are reported by Entergy.

According to Roderick Worthy with Entergy Northeast Louisiana, the outages were caused by equipment failure. Crews are currently working to restore power and there is not an expected time for power to be restored.

As always, we will keep you updated with the latest.