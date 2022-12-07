MONROE, La. (KTVE/ KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s received a few new upgrades thanks to local developers.

Michael Echols, state representative for district 14 and developer for the Miller Roy Building has turned the property into a sixty-six-unit low-income housing that will be high-end quality and affordable. All units are flood and storm resistant.

Today the Miller Roy Building is taking applications for folks wanting to move here. We only have a few units left in our one-bedroom building. People have already started to move in, and we have a second building Bayou Savoy which is two-bedroom units. They are very large and spacious and those are being applied for too but were not full there yet but were getting close. Michael Echols, Louisiana State Representative, District 14.

The building was built in the 1920’s by Dr. Henry Miller and Dr. J.C. Roy and was known as the main street for African Americans. Years later descendants of Dr. Roy are thrilled to see the building come back to life.

Quality affordable housing is something that is critical for a community’s success. That’s why I’m making projects like this a priority not only for Monroe but for all of Ouachita Parish. It’s something that’s important to me. Michael Echols, Louisiana State Representative, District 14.

Echols says part of this project is celebrating Monroe’s history while also bringing new life to the area.

We’re bringing life back into downtown and that’s the exciting part. Were also celebrating history but were bringing new life to areas that have long been forgotten about. Michael Echols, Louisiana State Representative, District 14.

One and two-bedroom units are currently available for lease. You can visit MillerRoyApts@latterblumpm.com or call (318)-794-7106 for more information.