NBC 10’s Bode Brooks has the latest on body cam footage that surfaced almost 2 years after the death of Ronald Greene

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) remain tight lipped about body camera video surfacing of Ronald Greene’s fatal arrest.

Today, the 2-year-old video was not released by them, but since entering the public eye, the agency has come under national scrutiny.

Shaken, bloodied, and bruised, the public getting a first look at the fatal arrest of Ronald Greene.

On May 10th, 2019, LSP Troopers engaged in a high speed chase with Greene that resulted in his vehicle later crashing into a tree.

The Associated Press reports LSP initially told Greene’s family he died on impact from the collision, but the newly-surfaced video proves that wasn’t the case.

Ouachita Parish NAACP President, and former Shreveport Police Officer, Ambrose Douzart says the incident was excessive.

“As my ex-experience has been in law enforcement myself, you train and then you retrain.” Douzart continued, explaining a need for police reform.

At one point in the video an LSP officer is seen dragging Greene by his feet while handcuffed.

Greene was left facedown and unattended for more than 9 minutes, as officers cleaned his blood from their hands remarking “I hope this guy ain’t got —— aids.”

Greene’s cause of death remains unclear. He was last seen being loaded into an ambulance; and by the time it arrived at the hospital he was dead.

An administrative investigation wasn’t opened until more than a year after Greene’s death. A federal civil rights investigation was also opened into the incident.

NBC 10 received the following statement from LSP when we reached out about the incident.

“LSP remains under direction by investigating agencies not to release any evidence or further information related to this case.”

At least 7 officers are named in the federal suit – one charged in a seperate excessive force case – two others now fired from the department. One of those terminated officers later died in a car crash in September 2020.

