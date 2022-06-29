WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We are celebrating women in sports!!

Stepping up to the plate first we have Se’marai smith. She’s 16 years plays softball for Caldwell Parish high school.

She is a triple threat on the diamond with her positions being pitcher, third base, and first base women.

In her highlight, you see smith pops one mid-center-field. In the highlight, smith is seen at the mound, and she would strike out the batter 3 times in a row.

Talk about a beast on both sides of the game, Se’marai will be entering her junior season this upcoming school year.



She’s the daughter of softball coach Rebbie johnson, Se’marai has a 3.9 GPA and was recently invited to the 4 states sports softball exposure combine in Texarkana, Texas.

Next, Let’s dig into this lady on the court, meet Amelia Brister she’s a volleyball athlete from Ruston, Louisiana.

Amelia is a former bearcat of Ruston high school, Amelia took her athletic talents to Henderson state university in Arkadelphia.



Her mother tells us Amelia is the middle back player in the highlight, you see her attacks the first serve and follow by her teammate set’s it up and her third team-mate for the kill shot.



Amelia gears up for her sophomore season this upcoming school year.

In the final stretch we have three sisters representing the sport of softball and basketball.

“Softball being their main thing though,” says there mother. Meet Landry, Shelby, and Avery Dickerson.





Shelby and Avery Dickerson – Franklin Academy Softball

Shelby and Avery play for franklin academy out of Winnsboro, Louisiana. The ladies recently won the 2022 LHSAA class 3A State Championships in softball.

LHSAA Class 3A State Champions – Franklin Academy softball team.

Both ladies have earned many all district and all state honors in softball. Here you see photos of them winning the championships and their ring ceremony.

Landry Dickerson – Rayville Rage 10-Under team.

The younger sister Landry plays travel ball for the Rayville rage 10-under team. The franklin academy pewee softball team and will be competing in the district tournament for her Winnsboro all star team Saturday July 2nd, 2022.