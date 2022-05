WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This College Gameday Sunday college baseball is in the final stretch of its regular season.



Louisiana Tech and Grambling state hosted their last home weekend series Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech defeats Western Kentucky Univeristy 11-2 and complete the weekend series sweep.

Grambling State falls 16-8 to Texas Southern University. T.S.U would takes the weekend series 2-1 over Grambling State.