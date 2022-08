WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins remembered British-Australian singer, activist, and actress Olivia Newton-John. Olivia was known for her role in the music film Grease and was a four-time Grammy Award winner.

On August 8, 2022, Olivia died after a longtime battle with Breast Cancer.