WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet our new KTVE/KARD Morning and Evening News interns, Cayla Deeanne, Abby Johnson, and Ben Schafer. Deeanne is a student at Dallas Baptist University, majoring in Broadcast Digital Media. Johnson attends Southern Arkansas University, studying Mass Communication. Schafer is a student of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, majoring in Broadcasting.

We are thrilled to have Johnson, Deeanne, and Schafer a part of the KTVE/KARD family.