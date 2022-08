EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet KTVE/KARD’s Cindy Langston. Langston started her career at KTVE/KARD in 1997 as an anchor, reporter, and other roles within the station. In 2007, Langston departed from her career to raise her family.

In 2022, Langston returned to KTVE/KARD as the anchor of the new 4 PM newscast on NBC 10 Live from El Dorado.