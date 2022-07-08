WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 17 Americans were awarded the Medal of Freedom to honor their contributions. Watch the video above for more information on the remarkable individuals who received the Medal of Freedom.
For more Morning News CLICK HERE
by: Aysha Decuir
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 17 Americans were awarded the Medal of Freedom to honor their contributions. Watch the video above for more information on the remarkable individuals who received the Medal of Freedom.
For more Morning News CLICK HERE