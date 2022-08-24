WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, we highlighted four women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.

Flau’Jae Johnson is making her debut for Louisiana State University Women’s Basketball team this fall. The Georgia native, Johnson has been playing basketball since the age of four. There weren’t a lot of girls her age playing basketball, her mother decided to put her on the team with the boys. Not only is she a queen on the court, but Flau’Jae is also a rapper! Johnson made it to the quarterfinals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2018, Which spurred her career as a performer. Flau’Jae has continued to pursue a rap career while playing basketball. In 2022, Flau’jae inked a name, image, and likeness deal with roc nation, Jay-z’s record company.



Kasee Sketoe from West Monroe High School will be competing in Turkey for the sub-junior Junior World Powerlifting Championships later this month to represent team USA. Kasee’s 2022 Accomplishments Includes Winning the Powerlifting America National Championship and being Named “Best Lifter” in the Sub Junior Class this past June. Kasee also won first place at the 2022 LHSAA State Championships in March and first place at the USA Powerlifting in Lafayette Louisiana earlier in May of 2022.



Shiakiea carter was a two-time Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament MVP and SWAC defensive player of the year. She led Grambling State Lady Hoops to three NCAA tournament appearances. During her playing days at Grambling State from 1994 through 1998. This year. Shiakiea, wrapped up her most successful season since taking over the grand oaks high school girl’s basketball program in Conroe, Texas

A couple weeks later she received a phone call about being selected to be enshrined in the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame this past July. Jones says, she owes everything to her experience at Grambling State in becoming who she is today.

To be featured as one of our Women in Sports, send us a video highlight to nbc10news.net.