WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Do you want to adopt a pet? Take a look at some of the pets up for adoption at the Union County Animal Protection Society. Watch the video to learn more about how you can adopt today.
For more morning news CLICK HERE
by: Aysha Decuir
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Do you want to adopt a pet? Take a look at some of the pets up for adoption at the Union County Animal Protection Society. Watch the video to learn more about how you can adopt today.
For more morning news CLICK HERE