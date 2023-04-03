EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas is being sold! The huge announcement came late Monday afternoon (4/3/23) and will mean big changes for MCSA, including local owners and non-profit status. Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, along with the Share Foundation, Murphy Foundation and Arkansas Health Ventures – a subsidiary of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – signed the agreement today to buy MCSA from Community Health Systems – it’s current owner. The sale should go through this summer and will mean 100% of the El dorado Hospital, in collaboration with UAMS, will be locally owned and operated – and will become a non-profit – serving the needs of all those in South Arkansas. MCSA’s new name will be South Arkansas Regional Hospital.