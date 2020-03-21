NBC 10/FOX 14 stands with you as we endure the Covid-19 outbreak

WEST MONROE, La. (03/21/2020) — COVID-19 has arrived in Monroe. It was only a matter of time. That’s why we at NBC 10 News and FOX 14 News are more determined than ever to make sure you have the latest information about what is happening in the ArkLaMiss.

By now, you are taking steps to make sure you and your family are safe. Know that we are taking this situation seriously and are doing the same. We are following CDC guidelines, just as you are. We have asked station employees who are not part of the news gathering process to work from home. We are no longer allowing visitors at the station. We have ordered more equipment that will allow our reporters to work in the field and eliminate the need to return to the station to file their stories.

The ArkLaMiss is our home, and we will continue to work hard on your behalf. But we must do so safely, and are taking the steps to keep our news family out of harm’s way.

Take care of yourselves. We’ll get through this together.

