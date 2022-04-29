EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Gafford Fun Day and The Big Game will take place on Saturday, April 30, community members are invited to attend.

Two El Dorado natives, Jeremy Owens and Washington Wizards NBA star Daniel Gafford are teaming up this weekend to host events that benefits people in their home community.

Gafford Fun Day starts at 9 A.M. in Mattocks Park. Free food, contests and activities will be available to everyone in the community.

Owens and Gafford will be doing giveaways of Wizard’s merchandise throughout the event.

Later that evening, a basketball game is being held at the Wildcat Arena to raise money for the Michael Hayes Scholarship Foundation. Doors will open at 5:30.