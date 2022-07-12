EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division announced a statewide moderate wildfire risk; since then, burn bans have gone into effect in numerous counties across the state.

As high temperatures continue hitting the state, the risk of an unwanted fires are heightened.

El Dorado Fire Chief Chad Mosby said, “Here in the city limits, we recommend that you don’t burn a pile any bigger than thirty-six inches in diameter and keep it tended to the entire time that it is burning. We suggest, if you think your fire is out, go ahead and water it down with a water hose before you leave the area.”

Red counties highlight where burn bans are currently in effect.

(Photo courtesy Arkansas Forestry Commission)

As of Tuesday afternoon, over half of the counties in the state are under a burn ban. Although Union County has yet to be placed in a burn ban, officials say they expect to see more county judges make that call as high temperatures continue surging in the state.

To see an updated graphic of the current counties with burn bans in effect, visit the Arkansas Forestry Commission’s website.