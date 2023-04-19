A lighted medicine cabinet is a useful, unified design element that can save space in bathrooms both large and small.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The goal of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. At the same time, it is also to educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications. You can drop off the prescription medications between 10 AM – 2 PM at the following locations:

Arkansas:

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office: Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office permanent drop-off box, located at 109 Goodgame Street, Camden, Ar

Crosset Police Department: Crosset Police Department permanent drop-off box, located at 70 Martin Luther King Drive, Crossett, Ar

Crosset Police Department: Gammel’s Pharmacy, located at 909 Unity Road, Crosett, Ar.

Louisiana:

Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office: At Super 1 Foods, located at 2211 East Madison Avenue, Bastrop, La.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office: At the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, located at 710 Holder Rd, Farmerville, La.

Grambling State University Police Department: At Spring Market, located at 120 Legends Avenue, Grambling, La.

Louisiana State Police: At Troop F, located at 1240 HWY 434, Monroe, La.

Bernice Pharmacy, located at 417 East Main Street, Bernice, La

Union General Hospital, located at 901 James Avenue, Farmerville, La

CommuniHealth, located at 335 Main Street, Marion, La

This is a developing list, more will be added as information is provided