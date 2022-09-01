JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the super sites for water distribution in Jackson will be up and running on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The Mississippi National Guard will help distribute the water at the locations, which will be released soon. Six hundred guardsmen and 123 vehicles will help distribute water and hand sanitizer in the city.

Reeves said over the past 72 hours, there have been interruptions to operations at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. There were chemical changes to the water from recent heavy rain.

The interruptions caused little to no water in Jackson on Wednesday.

The governor said there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done. He said until the above-ground tanks are back to an adequate level, interruptions to the water service can be expected.

An emergency rental pump was installed at the water plant on Wednesday. Officials said there is no timeline on how long the pump will be in service at the plant.

More parts are expected to be delivered to the facility by September 6.

Jim Craig, Senior Deputy and Director with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), said neighbors should not ingest the water or give it to pets unless it has been boiled for one minute. He said neighbors can shower or bathe in the water.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the State of Mississippi due to Jackson’s water crisis.

Drinking water will be provided at the following locations:

South Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Grove Park – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Sykes Community Center – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Non-potable water will be available at the following locations:

Forrest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road

Metrocenter – 3645 Highway 80

If you are disabled or have access and functional needs and need water delivered, you can call the City of Jackson at 311, the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, or the United Methodist Committee on Relief at 601-354-0515.

The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice.