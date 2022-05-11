MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will host its 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, benefitting local food banks across the country. Residents in the area can support the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana by collecting nonperishable food items, leaving them in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes before the delivery of mail on May 14, 2022.

Letter carriers will collect the donated food items as they deliver the mail and bring the items to the Food Bank. Items collected will go to people in the area who struggle with hunger.

Photo courtesy of the Food Bank of NELA

