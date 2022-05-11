MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will host its 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, benefitting local food banks across the country. Residents in the area can support the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana by collecting nonperishable food items, leaving them in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes before the delivery of mail on May 14, 2022.
Letter carriers will collect the donated food items as they deliver the mail and bring the items to the Food Bank. Items collected will go to people in the area who struggle with hunger.
Stamp Out Hunger is such a big help to the Food Bank’s mission, and to our neighbors who struggle to get enough to eat. This food drive plays a critical role in helping us serve those in our community who face hunger. We are so grateful to community members who donate food items and for the letter carriers who take the time to collect them to help fight hunger in our community.Jean Toth, Executive Director at the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana