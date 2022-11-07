NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Natchez Police were dispatched to Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Once police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled the location riding in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer or Envoy.

According to officers, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Michael Bacon. Bacon also allegedly robbed a Dollar General store located at 196 Sgt. Prentiss Drive.

According to officials, Bacon has been apprehended by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in Concordia Parish, La.