NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department, Monday, July 5, 2022, officers were dispatched to the area of Maplewood Lane and Beechwood Lane about shots fired.

When police arrived, they spoke with several witnesses in the area regarding the incident.

Witnesses relayed numerous tips to police that described a silver or light-colored older model Nissan with an unidentified male subject who fired from inside the vehicle toward a group of four male juveniles walking on Maplewood Lane.

Investigators reported they are in the process of identifying all parties involved and anticipating arrests.