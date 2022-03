EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout has announced a purse increase for the Epson Tour. The tournament has the third-largest purse on the Epson Tour.

Competitors will compete for a $225,000 purse, an increase of $50,000 from the 2021 tournament. The tour will be held from September 18, 2022, to September 25, 2022, at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark.