Multiple students charged for illicit acts at Many High School

Many, La. (02/13/20)— In early February 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) was contacted by the Many Police Department for assistance with a complaint involving an illicit social media video containing the sexual battery of a juvenile.

The video was determined to involve students at Many High School.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, arrest warrants were issued for seven juvenile students and one 18-year-old student.

The juvenile students were arrested for a variety of charges, which consisted of some or all of the following: sexual battery, 2nd degree kidnapping, and pornography involving juveniles.

The adult student, Quacie Kerlegon, was arrested for sexual battery and 2nd degree kidnapping. He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Many Police Department and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted LSP with the investigation.

The Sabine Parish School Board has been cooperative with all investigative requests.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

