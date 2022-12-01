SOUTH ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, more than $7 million dollars were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities in Arkansas. According to officials, 13 South Arkansas law enforcement agencies received over $600,000 in a Public Safety Equipment Grant.
|Law Enforcement Agencies
|Grant Amount
|Calhoun County Sheriff
|$11,232.32
|Camden Police Department
|$41,979.70
|City of McGehee Police Dept
|$42,797.85
|City of Monticello, Monticello Police Department
|$32,783.58
|Clark County Sheriff’s Office
|$53,240.89
|Dumas Police Department
|$100,000.00
|Earle Police Department
|$100,000.00
|El Dorado Police Department
|$100,000.00
|Fordyce Police Department
|$26,230.00
|Strong Police Department
|$16,035.93
|Union County Sheriff’s Office
|$100,000.00
|University of Arkansas at Monticello Police Department
|$12,828.69