SOUTH ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, more than $7 million dollars were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities in Arkansas. According to officials, 13 South Arkansas law enforcement agencies received over $600,000 in a Public Safety Equipment Grant.

Law Enforcement Agencies Grant Amount Calhoun County Sheriff $11,232.32 Camden Police Department $41,979.70 City of McGehee Police Dept $42,797.85 City of Monticello, Monticello Police Department $32,783.58 Clark County Sheriff’s Office $53,240.89 Dumas Police Department $100,000.00 Earle Police Department $100,000.00 El Dorado Police Department $100,000.00 Fordyce Police Department $26,230.00 Strong Police Department $16,035.93 Union County Sheriff’s Office $100,000.00 University of Arkansas at Monticello Police Department $12,828.69