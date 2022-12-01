SOUTH ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, more than $7 million dollars were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities in Arkansas. According to officials, 13 South Arkansas law enforcement agencies received over $600,000 in a Public Safety Equipment Grant.

Law Enforcement AgenciesGrant Amount
Calhoun County Sheriff$11,232.32
Camden Police Department$41,979.70
City of McGehee Police Dept$42,797.85
City of Monticello, Monticello Police Department$32,783.58
Clark County Sheriff’s Office $53,240.89
Dumas Police Department$100,000.00
Earle Police Department$100,000.00
El Dorado Police Department$100,000.00
Fordyce Police Department$26,230.00
Strong Police Department$16,035.93
Union County Sheriff’s Office $100,000.00
University of Arkansas at Monticello Police Department $12,828.69