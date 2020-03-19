Mulhearn Funeral Home taking extra measures in response to Coronavirus pandemic

In a release from the Mulhearn Funeral Home they announced on Wednesday they are “closely monitoring developments” and “adjusting professional services”, in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The business says they will adjust their funeral and cremation arrangements, that are in compliance with the office of Governor John Bel Edwards and the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

There will be limited accessibility for family members and guests to not exceed gatherings of 50 people or more at services.

Mulhearn Funeral Home also states those who are elderly, ill or “immune-compromised” should stay in their residences and not attend services.