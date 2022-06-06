JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi health leaders announced on Monday, June 6 that 1,800 applications have already been submitted online for the state’s new medical marijuana program.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) shared that 85% of those registered so far are patients.

The application for practitioners, caregivers, patients, business and work permits opened last week. Leaders also explained how to register for the program.

“The first day of launch, we had approximately 1,800 people register. The system for accounts we have had to date 15 businesses that have actually completed the application. It’s under review right now. Dispensaries are coming online later. That’s a statutory requirement of the Department of Revenue that we have partnered with, will actually license dispensaries. That will start on July 1. For all other applications, we have 30 days to process a business application and five days to process a patient application,” said Kris Jones Adcock, director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program (MMCP).

Leaders with the department said they anticipate around 25,000 people qualifying for cards in the first year and up to 125,000 by year five.