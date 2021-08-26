Mountain Dew releases new flavor…Would you try it?

KTVE/KARD (8/26/21) — Pepsi company has unveiled its latest invention… A flamin’ hot mountain dew drink. According to a company news release… The drink is a “unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor” of mountain dew.”

Mountain dew is partnering with the clothing company, broken promises, to create some merch for the new drink. You can grab red hoodies and sweatpants…both feature the new flamin’ hot mountain dew logo. Mountain dew fans can grab one of the flamin’ drinks starting on Tuesday on the company’s virtual store.