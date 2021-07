MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Saturday July 3 shortly after midnight, Monroe Police attempted a traffic stop on a silver Malibu that was driving 71 in a 50 MPH zone on US 165 South.

Per the arrest report, when officers made contact with the driver, 31-year-old Shawn Trimble, he gave fake names and an incorrect SSN initially. When officers tried to place him under arrest, he fled on foot behind the Wossman Shell station.