Morning show anchors tour Crossett, Arkansas ahead of Friday special show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - According to leaders at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state is number on in COVID-19 deaths per capita. They said Mississippi also leads in monoclonal antibody treatment.

However, COVID-19 is still have a major impact on pregnant women. According to MSDH officials, 15 mothers have died while they were pregnant due to COVID-19. Eight of the deaths have occured since July 2021.