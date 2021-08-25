Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 25th

West Monroe, LA

Temperatures today going to be into the mid and upper 90s through the afternoon once again. Heat index values expected to be between 105-109. Chances for rain today are minimal at around 10%. Temperatures this evening are expected to be in the mid and upper 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures remain in the mid and upper 90s for the next several days. Shower chances will be increasing through the next couple of afternoons. As we begin next week, an influx of tropical moisture could bring more chances for showers and some cooler afternoon temperatures.