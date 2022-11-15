WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

