WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below. 

  Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office
  • Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

