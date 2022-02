MER ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 28, 2022, Morehouse Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Delta Elementary School in reference to an incident involving a student and paraprofessional. It was determined through the investigation that 61-year-old Helen Anderson struck a child in her classroom.

Anderson was arrested and transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail. She was charged with Cruelty to Juvenile.