Morehouse Parish School district to host job fair at Bastrop High School

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Recently there has been a shortage of teachers nationwide. The Morehouse parish school district is looking to put an end to the shortage.

The Morehouse Parish School district is hosting a job fair at Bastrop high school in order to fill vacant teacher positions. Bastrop high school alumnus and community leader Marcus Smith says that job of a teacher is very important

Marcus Smith, Bastrop High School Alumnus, says “They’re the fabric and foundation of the community. They’re the ones that actually teaches the child to whereas he or she can go to the next level in life.”

Teachers are essential to student’s growth, and even those who aren’t certified to teach may be able to now. Personal director for the Morehouse Parish School District Teresa Merritt says they are willing reimburse tuition for college graduates to be certified.

Teresa Merritt, personal director Morehouse Parish School System, says “We are willing to work with individuals who have bachelor’s degrees who are willing to consider a career in teaching.so they have to be enrolled in a teacher. so, they must be enrolled in our teacher preparation program, and we are able to provide tuition reimbursement for the courses that they are taking”

Job interviews will be conducted on site during the career fair Teresa urges individuals in the community to apply and make a difference.

Merritt says, “If you want to see a positive difference in where you live, you have to invest in your schools. you have to invest in being able to have good people teaching your children because the children are the future citizens in the community.”

The job fair is set to take place at the Bastrop High School gymnasium on July ninth from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.