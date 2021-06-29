More than 466K now registered for Louisiana Shot at a Million lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 466,000 vaccinated Louisianans have registered for a Shot at a Million since the lottery opened up a week ago Monday.

Louisiana residents aged 12 and up who have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to register for the lottery and a chance to win their share of $2.3 million in cash prizes or college scholarships over a series of weekly prize drawings.

The first drawing, for a cash prize of $100,000, is set for July 9. The winner of that drawing will be announced on July 16. The grand prize winner will be drawn on August 6 and announced on August 13. The deadline to register for the final drawing is Saturday, July 31.

Since the launch of the Shot At A Million Campaign, more than 466k vaccinated Louisianans have registered at https://t.co/uoAEXwWrb0. You have 12 days to get your first COVID-19 shot & register to win the first $100k drawing. Visit https://t.co/VYbLJeO7yD for vaccine info. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 28, 2021

See the full Louisiana Shot at a Million drawing schedule here.

As of Monday, more than 1.6 million people in Louisiana were fully vaccinated and another 1.7 million had initiated a vaccine series.

Those who do not have access to the internet can call 877-356-1511 and register by phone for Louisiana’s Shot At A Million lottery.